San Antonio police seek wanted man considered armed, dangerous

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are asking for the public's help to find a fugitive with multiple active warrants.

Police said 36-year-old Jacob Martin has several active warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct with a firearm in connection with an incident that happened Wednesday morning.

Martin is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be in a gray 2015 Chevrolet truck with license plate KYX6678.

Anyone with information about Martin's whereabouts is asked to call 911. He is considered armed and dangerous.

