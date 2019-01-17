San Antonio police seek missing 74-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a 74-year-old man missing since Wednesday afternoon.

Police are looking for Donald L. Beach, who has been diagnosed with cognitive impairment.

Police describe Beach as a white male who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Beach was last seen at 3 p.m. on Wednesday driving a black 2018 Nissan Frontier with license plate LHR1075, police said.

Anyone with information on Beach is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.



