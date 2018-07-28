Standoff with man who threatened neighbor ends after seven hours, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO - An hours-long standoff that started early Friday evening came to an end Saturday morning with a man in police custody.

San Antonio police said a man in his late 40s barricaded himself inside a West Side home in the 2800 block of Lombrano Street.

Officer Carlos Ortiz, spokesman for the San Antonio Police Department, said officers were dispatched to the home around 5:25 p.m. for a call of a disturbance with a gun.

Officials said the man threatened his neighbor with a firearm. The man went back into his home, came out again and threatened his neighbor with a blade, Ortiz said.

When officers arrived, the man had barricaded himself inside his home.

Authorities and negotiators worked to establish communication and attempted to coax the man out of the home.

The man finally walked out of around 1:30 a.m. and peacefully surrendered, police said.

Police said he was taken into custody and charges are pending.

Neighbors said the man has been a problem in the past. They said he lives at the home with his elderly mother.

However, Ortiz said Friday no one else was inside the home at the time of the incident.

