San Antonio Professional Firefighters Association ready to go to negotiation table

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Professional Firefighters Association says it’s willing to go to the negotiating table for a new contract now that a new city manager has been appointed.

The firefighters union on Thursday morning sent a letter to city officials, including newly appointed City Manager Erik Walsh and City Attorney Andrew Segovia, to set a time for negotiations.

In a news conference at the firefighter union's headquarters Thursday, an attorney said they look forward to hammering out a deal that is fair for both sides and transparent to the public.

The city says it’s looking for the same deal.

“We want the public to understand the issues that are being raised at the table. We plan to do everything we can to get those issues in front of the public,” said Ricky J. Poole, appointed chief negotiator for the San Antonio Professional Firefighters Association.

“It’s been our goal for years now to get to the bargaining table and get a contract in place, so we see this as a positive and we'll be ready,” said Jeff Coyle, government and public affairs director for the city of San Antonio.

Officials with the firefighters union said they hope to begin negotiations with the city at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

