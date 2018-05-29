San Antonio Public Library offers access to online content from New York Times

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Public Library is now offering free access to online content from The New York Times for readers at home and those who visit public libraries in San Antonio.

According to a news release, visitors will now be able to access online content from The New York Times at any library location and at home.

Users can access New York Times articles by providing an email, or sign in using a Facebook or Google account.

Those who would like to read New York Times articles from home can go to SAPL's database page and search for the newspaper. From there, people can create an account and redeem a special code for free one-day access that renews daily.

"Newspapers play an important role in democracy and maintaining an educated community," SAPL said in the release. "As a cornerstone of family, cultural, and civic life, it is vital for libraries to offer free and equitable access to trusted resources like the New York Times and other local, regional, and national newspapers and magazines.

"A central mission of the San Antonio Public Library is to reduce barriers to access and create opportunities for the community to obtain information in ways that meet their needs and wants. Offering digital access to the New York Times is another example of the rich and diverse resources available for free to the public at the San Antonio Public Library."

Those interested in obtaining a SAPL card can sign up in person at any of the 30 libraries in San Antonio, or through the Libby app from OverDrive.

