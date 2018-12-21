San Antonio resident claims $1 million on scratch-off ticket

SAN ANTONIO - Winner winner chicken dinner! A San Antonio resident is celebrating this year's holidays as a millionaire after scratching a winning Texas Lottery ticket.

The ticket, a 50X The Cash scratch-off, was purchased at an H-E-B grocery store located at 19337 McDonald St. in Lytle, Texas.

Texas Lottery officials said the winning ticket was the last of the three top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed for the game.

The winner has elected to remain anonymous, officials said.

