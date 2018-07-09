News

San Antonio resident claims $1 million prize for lottery scratch game

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio resident has claimed the top prize of $1 million for the $100 Million Golden Treasures scratch lottery game.

The winning ticket was sold at Stop N Joy at 1902 Rigsby Avenue.

This is the fourth of five top prizes to be claimed for the $100 Million Golden Treasures game which offers more than $108 million in total prizes, according to a press release.

The latest winner has elected to remain anonymous.

There are approximately 7,210,600 tickets in $100 Million Golden Treasures, according to the Texas Lottery Commission. 

 

