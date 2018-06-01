San Antonio resident wins $1 million with scratch-off ticket purchased in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - One lucky San Antonio resident is $1 million richer after buying a $10 scratch-off lottery ticket in New Braunfels.

The winning ticket was sold at Champs Food Mart at 717 Highway 46 South.

The scratch ticket game $200 Million Payout has now paid out seven of the top 10 $1 million prizes.

The overall odds of winning the $200 Million Payout are one in 3.28, including break-even prizes, according to press release.

