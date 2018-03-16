San Antonio River dyed green for St. Patrick's Day

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio's iconic River Walk is all dressed up for St. Patrick's Day. The river was dyed green on Friday ahead of the holiday.

RELATED: Top 12 places to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in San Antonio

It's an annual tradition, and just another reason to head to the River Walk to celebrate.

RELATED: Plenty of green beer, concerts all around town this weekend

Hundreds of people were lucky enough to watch the river get dyed in person, but if you missed it, don't be green with envy -- you can watch it happen on this KSAT Facebook Live video:

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.