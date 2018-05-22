San Antonio Sears among list of 40 locations closing

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio Sears is among 40 locations across the nation expected to close this year, according to Business Insider.

Sears will shut down 40 stores in 24 states -- most by July and August, Business Insider reported. The business publication listed the 40 stores that will be closed and a Sears at the Park North Shopping Center on the Northwest Side of town was included.

The company previously announced it would close an additional 166 stores across the nation.

Sears is also selling 16 of its retail spaces, including its Rolling Oaks Mall location, according to Business Insider.The properties are listed as sale-and-leaseback deals in which Sears would pay rent to the individuals who buy the properties in order to remain at the property.

SEE THE FULL LIST OF CLOSURES

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.