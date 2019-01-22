San Antonio sees 24 percent decrease in mail thefts in 2018

SAN ANTONIO - The number of mailbox thefts in San Antonio is down.

Police Chief William McManus said there was a 24 percent decrease in mail thefts in 2018, but he said there's still more work to be done and he's considering a mail theft task force to tackle the problem.

McManus said he's looking at strengthening laws and is trying to find the best way to work with homeowners associations.

“One of the things we're trying to do is put out public information on social media and neighborhood association meetings … make it more difficult for people who want to break into mailboxes,” McManus said.

McManus said thieves usually target cluster boxes rather than individual mailboxes because it’s easier.

