San Antonio sex offender fugitive caught on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio sex offender fugitive, one of the most wanted in the state, was caught on the Northwest Side last week.

Mark Anthony Ozuna, 45, had been ducking law enforcement since January, when he left his last known address in San Antonio.

He has past convictions in Bexar County of indecency with a child and burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit a sex offense.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force tracked Ozuna down at an apartment complex on the Northwest Side.

