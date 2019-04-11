San Antonio spots offering all-you-can-eat crawfish

SAN ANTONIO - Crawfish season is in full swing, and crawfish boils are popping up across San Antonio.

The best part? Some places are offering all-you-can-eat crawfish from $20 per person all the way down to $5.

Here are some upcoming all-you-can-eat crawfish boils in San Antonio:

Bentley's Bar

April 13 - $15

April 14 - $20

Get details for April 13 here.

Get details for April 14 here.

Silver Fox

April 14 - $10

Get details here.

Hangar Pub

April 14 - $5

Get details here.

Bootjack Bar

April 27 - $15

Get details here.

Marty's Cocktails

May 5 - $15

View their Facebook here.

If you know of any more all-you-can-eat crawfish boils around San Antonio, email me at mpatton@ksat.com.

