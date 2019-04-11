San Antonio spots offering all-you-can-eat crawfish

SAN ANTONIO - Crawfish season is in full swing, and crawfish boils are popping up across San Antonio.
The best part? Some places are offering all-you-can-eat crawfish from $20 per person all the way down to $5.
Here are some upcoming all-you-can-eat crawfish boils in San Antonio:
Bentley's Bar
April 13 - $15
April 14 - $20
Get details for April 13 here.
Get details for April 14 here.
Silver Fox
April 14 - $10
Get details here.
Hangar Pub
April 14 - $5
Get details here.
Bootjack Bar
April 27 - $15
Get details here.
Marty's Cocktails
May 5 - $15
View their Facebook here.
If you know of any more all-you-can-eat crawfish boils around San Antonio, email me at mpatton@ksat.com.
