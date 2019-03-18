San Antonio spots offering all-you-can-eat crawfish

SAN ANTONIO - Crawfish season is in full swing, and crawfish boils are popping up across San Antonio.

The best part? Some places are offering all-you-can-eat crawfish from $20 per person all the way down to free.

You read that right -- all-you-can-eat crawfish for free.

Here are some upcoming all-you-can-eat crawfish boils in San Antonio:

Smitty's Pub

March 23 - Free

Get details here.

Bentley's Bar

March 23 - $20

March 24 - $10

View the Facebook page here.

Marty's Cocktails

March 24 - $15

Get details here.

Bootjack Bar

April 27 - $15

Get details here.

If you know of any more all-you-can-eat crawfish boils around San Antonio, email me at mpatton@ksat.com.

