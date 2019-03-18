San Antonio spots offering all-you-can-eat crawfish

SAN ANTONIO - Crawfish season is in full swing, and crawfish boils are popping up across San Antonio.
The best part? Some places are offering all-you-can-eat crawfish from $20 per person all the way down to free.
You read that right -- all-you-can-eat crawfish for free.
Here are some upcoming all-you-can-eat crawfish boils in San Antonio:
Smitty's Pub
March 23 - Free
Get details here.
Bentley's Bar
March 23 - $20
March 24 - $10
View the Facebook page here.
Marty's Cocktails
March 24 - $15
Get details here.
Bootjack Bar
April 27 - $15
Get details here.
If you know of any more all-you-can-eat crawfish boils around San Antonio, email me at mpatton@ksat.com.
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.