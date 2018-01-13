San Antonio Symphony, Music Society of San Antonio reach agreement

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Symphony and the Music Society of San Antonio have reached a deal, and their contract agreement will run through Aug. 31.

Negotiations for next season will begin in the spring. Meanwhile, Bexar County commissioners will take a vote next week to pledge $350,000 in direct support of the orchestra.

The city is also fulfilling its commitment of $600,000 for this fiscal year.

Officials said all but three performances will remain the same. Those performances will be moved to next season.

