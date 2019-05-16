San Antonio teacher investigated for alleged misconduct

SAN ANTONIO - A teacher at South San High School is being investigated for alleged misconduct and social media postings, according to a letter sent to parents by principal, Lee Hernandez.

According to the letter, the teacher was placed on administrative leave and the district is working with the San Antonio Police Department.

Another individual involved is not a student at South San, according to the principal.

"We work every day to ensure the safety of our students, faculty, staff, and visitors. It is up to all of us to be vigilant and proactive in the aspect of reporting any suspicious or questionable activity so we may investigate the matter," Hernandez said.

The district released the following statement on Wednesday:

“We were recently informed of a high school teacher’s alleged inappropriate communication with a minor. We believe the minor is not a student in our district. We immediately took action and placed the teacher on administrative leave while we investigate. We notified the San Antonio Police Department and are awaiting the results of its’ investigation. We have also contacted the Texas Education Agency and made them aware of the situation.”

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.