San Antonio Texas Roadhouse restaurants donating 100% of profits today to El Paso victims

SAN ANTONIO - Texas Roadhouse is donating 100% of its profits from San Antonio restaurants today to El Paso shooting victims and their families.

The local Texas Roadhouse restaurants are joining 42 others across the state of Texas in the fundraiser for the El Paso Community Foundation.

Each of the participating restaurants will also accept additional donations at the hostess stand.

The fundraiser goes from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday at the following locations:

2893 Cinema Ridge, San Antonio

2751 SE Military Drive, San Antonio

6616 W. Loop 1604 North, San Antonio

6915 San Pedro Ave., Hollywood Park

13830 N. I-35, Live Oak

