San Antonio voted one of 'Best Big Cities in the US' by readers of popular travel magazine

We know our city is pretty cool, but apparently savvy travelers agree. Readers of the popular magazine Condé Nast Traveler have voted San Antonio as one of the best big cities in the U.S.

San Antonio is ranked No. 6 on the list of 15. It's the only Texas city to make any of the magazine's prestigious readers' choice lists.

The write-up mentions Fiesta, the Japanese tea gardens and popular restaurant, Lulu's. It also gives lots of love to the Pearl District, mentioning that "San Antonio now has a hip side to explore..."

A press release from Visit San Antonio said nearly a half-million Condé Nast Traveler readers participated in the survey which determined the rankings.

Here are the top five cities on the Best Big Cities list:

5. Honolulu

4. San Francisco

3. New Orleans

2. New York

1. Chicago

You can see the full list of the 2018 Readers' Choice Awards online now. The print edition hits newsstands on Tuesday.

According to Visit San Antonio, 34 million visitors come to the Alamo City each year as part of the city's $14 billion tourism-and-hospitality industry.



Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.