SA woman charged in kidnapping of 3-year-old daughter

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio mother is facing a kidnapping charge after police said she took her 3-year-old daughter from the girl's grandmother, who has legal custody of her.

Police Chief William McManus said that around 1 p.m. Tuesday, investigators received a tip on the location of the mother, Gabriela Lucio, and the missing girl, Zanyah Rita Lucio.

McManus said that, with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service, authorities took Lucio into custody and found Zanyah safe at an NE Side apartment in the 2100 block of NE Loop 410.

The arrest comes less than 24 hours after police said Lucio took Zanyah around 8:30 p.m. Monday from a NW Side apartment where the girl lives with her 57-year-old grandmother.

"(Lucio) broke into the (apartment) through the window and attempted to take the girl," McManus said.

"When the grandmother realized (Lucio) was trying to take the little girl, they struggled. The grandmother was knocked down and (Lucio) left with (the girl)," he said.

Shortly after receiving the report, an Amber Alert was issued and police said Zanyah was in "grave and immediate danger."

"This was a break-in with (Lucio), who did not have custody of the child, kidnapped that little girl and took her with her," McManus said.

While the grandmother, who is Lucio's mother, was shaken up by the incident, McManus said she is expected to be OK.

As of now, the girl is in the custody of Child Protective Services, he said.

According to online records, Lucio was previously arrested on suspicion of theft.

