San Antonio woman charged with human trafficking of immigrant woman

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have arrested a woman accused of helping a woman from Honduras come to the United States and then forcing her to sell herself for sex.

Jeaneth Acosta, 44, is facing trafficking of a person charges.

According to an arrest report, Acosta told the victim she could help her get into the U.S., instructing her to go to a border town, turn herself in to authorities and ask for asylum.

Police say Acosta then became a sponsor for the victim, paid her bond to get out of the migrant detention facility and let her live with her for a couple of months.

According to the arrest affidavit, one day Acosta drove the victim to the parking lot of an H-E-B and told her to get into a man's vehicle parked nearby.

That man then drove the victim to a motel and had sex with her, police say. The affidavit states the man later paid the victim $130, which he claimed was the amount arranged by Acosta, and drove her back to the H-E-B to be picked up.

The arrest report states that after the encounter, the victim confronted Acosta, who told her she would do whatever she was told to do. Acosta then took $100 from the victim, leaving her with the remaining $30 the man had given her, police say.

The victim was eventually able to move out of Acosta's residence and later went to the police.

According to the report, during their investigation, police found another woman who may have also been a victim of human trafficking by Acosta.

Acosta is being held at the Bexar County Jail on $50,000 bail.

