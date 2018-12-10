SA woman stabs mother, brother during fight at house party, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 23-year-old woman was arrested after police said she stabbed her mother and cut her brother's finger while trying to attack another woman during a house party.

The suspect, identified as Vivian Gover, was taken into custody Friday after being on the run for nearly two months.

On Oct. 21, Gover's brother told police he was hosting a party at his house, where Gover became intoxicated and he believes she was doing drugs.

At some point during the party, the brother said Gover tried to fight one of his guests and he told them both to leave. He said Gover refused and tried attacking the woman again with a knife, but instead, she stabbed her mother in the leg, according to an arrest affidavit.

When the brother tried to take the knife away, Gover swung the knife at him, cutting his finger. Gover said she cut her mom with the knife because she "got in her way," the affidavit said.

Police said a lock blade knife was found at the scene.

Gover is facing two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, and two counts of possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, which are first- and-second degree felonies.

Her bond has been set at $112,000.

