SA woman tries to sell 'cracked' TV, robs victim of $80 at gunpoint, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 28-year-old San Antonio woman is accused of robbing another woman of $80 after trying to sell her a broken TV with a cracked screen.

Police took Analissa Perez into custody Sunday and charged her with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

On Friday, Perez contacted a friend and asked if she knew anyone who wanted to buy her flat-screen TV for $100. Perez said she was selling her belongings because she was admitting herself into a rehabilitation center for her drug addiction, according to an arrest affidavit.

The victim told police she agreed to buy the TV for $80, and the next day, Perez showed up to her apartment to make the sale. The woman said when she and Perez plugged in the TV, she noticed it had a cracked screen and did not work.

"The victim declined to make the purchase and carried the TV back to (Perez's) vehicle," a detective said in the affidavit. "The victim asked (Perez) for her money back."

Perez told the woman, "I drove all the way here to sell you a TV and you're not going to buy it," before grabbing a black rifle from the back seat of her vehicle and pointing it at the woman's face, according to the affidavit.

Police said Perez took off before officers arrived at the woman's apartment.

Perez was later identified as the suspect after her friend, who set up the sale, showed police Perez's Facebook profile.

According to online records, Perez has a previous arrest for possession of a controlled substance.

Perez remains in the Bexar County Jail and her bail has been set at $75,000.

