San Antonio Zoo celebrates Selena Quintanilla for 'Jungle Boogie Nights'

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo will stay open three hours later on Saturday to celebrate the Queen of Tejano, Selena Quintanilla.

The SA Zoo is hosting a "Jungle Boogie Night" from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. that will feature performances from Selena impersonator Amanda Solis con La Banda.

Admission to the event comes with regular zoo admission, but those who just want to participate in the nighttime fun can pay $9 admission after 5 p.m.

The zoo will have a host of food trucks, including Cheesy Janes, Come and Get It Chuck Wagon and Top Notch Diner.

Jungle Boogie Nights at the SA Zoo occur every Saturday until August 25.

