San Antonio Zoo earns prestigious accreditation for 43rd consecutive year

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Zoo has earned accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums for the 43rd year in a row.

The 104-year-old zoo has earned this consecutively since the inception of its accreditation in 1975, according to a press release.

“Less than 10% of animal exhibitors registered with USDA have achieved AZA-accreditation, so San Antonio Zoo truly ranks among the best-of-the-best,” said AZA president and CEO Dan Ashe.

“San Antonio Zoo has shown its commitment to conservation and protecting the natural world by meeting our accreditation standards in animal care and welfare, which are universally acknowledged as the ‘gold-standard’ within the zoological profession," Ashe continued.

The reaccreditation verifies San Antonio Zoo’s standard of excellent animal care and welfare.

The accreditation process includes a detailed application and a meticulous on-site inspection by a team of trained zoo and aquarium professionals, according to a press release.

An accreditation plaque was awarded to San Antonio Zoo Monday morning by AZA officials.

