SA Zoo welcomes two new rhinos, opens habitat expansion

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo is welcoming two new rhinos that will enjoy the zoo's new expansion to its The Savannah habitat.

On Wednesday, zoo officials announced it will re-open the rhino habitat Saturday after it underwent a "significant upgrade," which includes a viewing deck, a waterfall with a creek, a mud wallow, landscape and trees.

🦏 The rhinos are saying “hello” to some of their new neighbors, the guineafowl! Grand Opening is Saturday! #RhinosReturn #TheLastThree pic.twitter.com/mmPIpoKx4L — San Antonio Zoo & Zoo School🦏 (@SanAntonioZoo) February 26, 2019

The new rhino habitat will eventually connect to The Savannah via the Savanna Crossing. The crossing will allow many animals to "move between both areas, creating a true savannah-like setting."

Zoo officials said it will also be adding two new rhinos, Nyota and Ophelia, and then plans on receiving another male rhino that will help relaunch its breeding program in the near future.

Instant Friends! Grand Opening for #RhinosReturn is this Saturday! pic.twitter.com/QGvPrMOQf1 — San Antonio Zoo & Zoo School🦏 (@SanAntonioZoo) February 26, 2019

"San Antonio Zoo was the first facility in North America to successfully birth a white rhino in 1972," zoo officials said. "Since that time, San Antonio Zoo has had 22 rhino births, both black rhinos and white rhinos, throughout its history, with the last being in 2004."

