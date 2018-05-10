San Antonio's City Council approves $38 million City Hall renovation

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio’s City Hall is poised for a $38 million makeover nearly 130 years after it was built.

The City Council passed the proposal that includes major replacements for the electrical, mechanical and plumbing systems, as well as adding a ramp that complies with Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines.

The last major replacement for the building took place sometime during the 1980s. The just-approved project is expected to be completed by early 2020.

The project was approved with an 8-3 vote.

Offices for the mayor, City Council, city manager and city attorney will be temporarily relocated in July.

