San Antonio's power utility hits record high Friday morning

SAN ANTONIO - As San Antonians cranked up their heaters during the frigid morning, the city’s power utility hit a record high.

A CPS Energy spokesman said electric demand peaked Wednesday morning between 7-8 a.m. at 4,300 megawatts, a wintertime record.

The previous record was nearly seven years ago on Feb. 2, 2011, at 4,169 megawatts.

“Thankfully, there hasn't been ice or strong winds, which normally are the results of accidents and power outages, said John Moreno, CPS Energy spokesman. “We haven't had any of that, so we're thankful for that. So we've been able to maintain a very reliable service to our customers.”

The ERCOT grid, which manages most of the state including San Antonio, also set a peak demand record during the same timeframe Wednesday morning, hitting 62,885 megawatts.

