San Marcos High School teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student, officials say

SAN MARCOS, Texas - A San Marcos High School teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a student has turned himself into authorities, officials said.

A San Marcos police officer was dispatched to San Marcos High School at about 6:25 p.m. Jan. 24 about a report of an inappropriate relationship between a teacher and student.

The officer was advised by the athletic director and assistant principal that two students notified a coach of an inappropriate relationship between Ian Michael Madden, 27, and a 17-year-old female student, officials said. The San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District began an investigation and contacted the San Marcos Police Department.

The student admitted to several incidents of sexual intercourse over a period of two months, officials said. Madden, who officials said is a history/government teacher and boys basketball coach at the high school, admitted in a separate interview to the sexual intercourse.

Officials said numerous text messages and photos of the two were found on the victim's cellphone, which was seized in the investigation.

Madden was suspended from employment on Jan. 25, officials said.

An arrest warrant was issued for Madden on Feb. 15. Officials said he has turned himself in to Travis County authorities.

