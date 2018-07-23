San Marcos community rallies around those who lost everything in deadly fire

SAN MARCOS, TX - A deadly apartment fire that tore through a San Marcos apartment complex Friday shook the San Marcos community.

Texas State University students and residents of the college town went to work in the immediate aftermath of the fire, raising money and collecting items for more than 200 people displaced by the fire.

Texas State student Heidi Stufflebeme said the fire hit close to home. She said one of her friends who lived at the Iconic Village apartment jumped from the second story to escape the flames and broke her ankle.

Like many others in the community, Stufflebeme is doing what she can to help those affected.

San Marcos officials said Monday morning that they have seen an outpouring of support from business owners and members of the community.

Staff at the San Marcos coffee joint Mochas and Javas organized a donation drive Friday. In a matter of days, they filled their conference room.

"We are overflowing with the kindness of our community," Grace Mills of Mochas and Javas said. "Everything from gently used clothing, to shoes, to cases of water bottles, to paper towels. We're getting all kinds of people from all corners of the city dropping things off."

Iconic Village apartments sustained the most damage from the fire. A nearby apartment complex was also damaged by the flames.

Mills said Iconic Village, which was built in the '70s, is beloved by residents of the city.

"It's an older apartment complex," Mills said. "Many students have lived there over the years. They are our neighbors. Many of our customers have lived there."

Staff at Mochas and Javas will continue to accept donations through the end of the week. The city is also hosting a resource center Tuesday and Wednesday for those affected by the fire.

More information on the resource drive can be found on the San Marcos city Facebook page.

The cause of the deadly fire has not yet been determined. Five residents remain missing for.

Authorities recovered five bodies from the rubble, but said it could be more than a week before they're identified.

