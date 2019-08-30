San Marcos fugitive who gave police the slip after standoff captured

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Jorge Enriquez made sure he was going to attend a scheduled court hearing Friday morning in Corpus Christi.

What Enriquez, 33, didn't realize was that sheriff's deputies were waiting for him to take him into custody.

Enriquez was wanted by the San Marcos Police Department in connection with a road rage incident in June and a standoff Tuesday, which ended in his escape.

San Marcos police developed information that Enriquez had the court hearing at the Nueces County Courthouse and coordinated with a member of the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force, who contacted the Nueces County Sheriff's Office and took him into custody inside the courthouse.

