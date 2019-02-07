San Marcos man accused of injuring his 9-month-old arrested

SAN MARCOS, Texas - A 19-year-old San Marcos man has been arrested in connection with an incident that police said left his 9-month-old with severe injuries.

Richard Blythe was arrested Monday in Killeen by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, San Marcos police said.

An arrest warrant was issued for Blythe on Jan. 18 after a medical evaluation showed the infant had skull fractures, broken ribs and several liver lacerations, police said.

The warrant was issued after two months of investigation and interviews with the child's mother, Child Protective Services and doctors at Dell Children's hospital.

Blythe was expected to turn himself in to law enforcement officials, but instead fled the area, police said.

He is now expected to be transported to Hays County within the next few weeks.

Blythe is charged with injury to a child/serious bodily injury.

