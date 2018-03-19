San Marcos man shoots wife in face, turns gun on himself

SAN MARCOS - San Marcos police said a man barricaded himself in a home and shot his wife in the face before turning the gun on himself Monday morning.

Witnesses told police a vehicle pulled up to a convenience store around 8 a.m. and that a screaming woman attempted to leave the vehicle before a man, identified as 42-year-old Troy Ranard Jackson, pushed her back into the car and took off.

One of the witnesses called 911 and gave dispatchers the vehicle's license plate number. Authorities were able to find the car at a home in the 300 block of Smith Lane.

Police said when they arrived a woman ran from the home with a gunshot wound to the face. Authorities put her into a patrol unit and got her away from the area. Emergency medical services were called.

She was taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said Jackson barricaded himself in the home, forcing authorities to evacuate nearby homes. SWAT members established a perimeter, deployed a robot into the home and found the man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.

