San Marcos police arrest bank robbery suspect

SAN MARCOS, Texas - San Marcos police have arrested a 57-year-old man in connection with a bank robbery Saturday.

Rodney Glenn Green was arrested overnight at a motel in Austin, police said.

Green is accused of walking into the Bank of America at 308 E. Hopkins St. around 9:05 a.m., displaying a firearm and ordering customers to lie on the floor, police said.

Police said the suspect then demanded money from a teller, and after he was given some money, he got into a getaway vehicle parked in the alleyway.

Green is being held in the Hays County Jail on a charge of aggravated robbery.

