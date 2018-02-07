San Marcos police investigate early-morning car theft involving minors

SAN MARCOS, Texas - San Marcos police are investigating an early Wednesday morning car theft involving minors, in which one suspect reportedly shot himself in the leg.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at Hutchinson and Moon Street, north of Interstate 35, a little before 3:30 a.m. That’s where they said they found two juveniles, one of whom shot himself in the left calf with a sawed-off shotgun.

Police said the minors stole a silver 2011 Subaru Outback, with Texas license plate FLH9140, from a nearby apartment complex. It was unlocked with the keys in it.

The injured minor was taken to the hospital. The other was taken into custody.

The gun and stolen SUV have not been recovered. Police believe there is a third person involved.

