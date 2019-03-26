San Marcos police arrest man who allegedly robbed smoke accessories shop

SAN MARCOS, Texas - Police have arrested an aggravated robbery suspect in San Marcos.

Officers said Abraham Barrera, 19, robbed a Planet K store at gunpoint Monday afternoon.

Witnesses provided a description of Barrera’s vehicle and police tracked him down in a nearby neighborhood.

Investigators were able to link Barrera to the crime through evidence found in the home, including the weapon used in the robbery, which police say was stolen.

Barrera is charged with aggravated robbery and theft of a firearm.

