San Marcos man arrested, accused of opening fire on crowd on New Year's Day

SAN MARCOS, Texas - Police arrested a man accused of shooting into a crowd of people on New Year's Day in downtown San Marcos.

Officers saw 23-year-old Korey Ryan Aleman entering a downtown bar around 1 a.m. Saturday and realized he possibly matched the description of a suspect in the New Year's Day shooting, a news release said.

The officers told Aleman to exit the bar and confirmed his identification. When officers began to handcuff Aleman, he pulled away and resisted until he was pinned to the ground, police said.

While being detained, officers removed a Ruger semi-automatic handgun from Aleman's waistband, the news release said.

In addition to the five aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges from the New Year's Day shooting, Aleman has been charged with resisting arrest/search, unlawful carrying of a weapon on alcohol premises, failure to ID fugitive and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

The New Year's Day shooting resulted in two people shot in the leg and one person grazed by a bullet.

Aleman has been in Hays County Jail since Saturday morning.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.