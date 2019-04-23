Sandals Resorts giving away free vacations to moms, teachers, nurses, service members

Every day through the month of May, Sandals Resorts will give away a free vacation to a teacher, nurse, service member or mom.

You can enter yourself or a loved one for a chance to win a getaway on the Sandals Resorts' Maycation website. The submission form requires the nominator to submit a photo of the person they are nominating, along with an explanation about why that person is deserving of the vacation.

Submissions will be accepted through the month of May. Every day in May, one person will be awarded a 6-night vacation for two adults at any Sandals or Beaches Resort of their choice.

The resort group announced the giveaway on Twitter in early April. Maycation is in observation of Mother's Day, Teacher Appreciation Week, National Nurse Day and Military Month.

Winners will be announced every Friday during the month, beginning May 10.

