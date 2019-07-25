Santa spotted at San Antonio Airport

SAN ANTONIO - It was Christmas in July on Thursday at San Antonio Airport where Santa Claus and friends stopped by to give small treats and gifts to travelers waiting for their baggage.

The gifts were filled with small tokens of appreciation from the airport and local concessionaires including Auntie Anne’s Cookies, Vino Volo and several airlines.

Holiday music and decorations were waiting for travelers at baggage pick up as if it were Christmas morning.

"Today's event was a fun and festive way for SAT, the airlines and our concessionaires to show our appreciation for travelers and welcome them to San Antonio," said Russ Handy, Aviation Director for the City of San Antonio. "We were happy to see travelers participating in this unique summer celebration. It was one more way we could help take away some of the stress of traveling."

