SAPD: 1 arrested after gunfire goes through apartment wall, killing woman

SAN ANTONIO - One person is dead and another has been arrested following a shooting at a North Side apartment complex late Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred just before 10 p.m. at the Casa de Encanto Apartments, in the 10300 block of Sahara Drive, not far from Isom Road and Highway 281.

According to police, the shooter was in their own apartment when for some unknown reason, they began shooting multiple times, aiming the weapon at the wall. At least one of the bullets went through the wall of the shooter's apartment, through a vacant apartment and then into the victim's apartment, police said.

A woman in her 30s was inside her own apartment and was shot in the stomach. She was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

Officers responded to the scene said they saw a vehicle leave the complex, and that the driver was taken into custody. Police said they have since arrested one person and that they have been charged with murder.

Authorities did not identify either the victim or the person arrested. Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.