SAPD: 12-15 shots fired in shooting that injured 1

SAN ANTONIO - One person was taken to an area hospital Sunday night with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police were called to the 4500 block of Lavender Lane and found the 24-year-old gunshot victim. Authorities said the gunman was nowhere to be found, but the victim was able to tell police that the suspect was in a dark-colored vehicle.

Police said they believe 12 to 15 shots were fired and that it's unclear if more than one firearm was used.

Authorities said there were no witnesses to the shooting and that the victim was the only one injured.

