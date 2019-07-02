SAPD: 16-year-old arrested, 3 others detained after burglary, shooting

SAN ANTONIO - A 16-year-old was arrested and three other people were detained after a homeowner caught a teen burglarizing his car and was shot at early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 6 a.m. in the 100 block of Lorraine Avenue, not far from East Hafer Avenue and South Flores Street on the city's South Side.

According to police, the homeowner found the teen burglarizing his car and confronted them. That's when, police said, as the teen was fleeing, they fired a gunshot in the direction of the car owner.

Police said the homeowner was not hit by the gunfire. A short while later, police received a tip that the teen had gone to a home on East Hafer Avenue.

Investigators said they found the teen sitting inside a car along with three others, who were all also detained by police. Authorities said they are looking at the teen in connection with a second car burglary nearby.

Police did not release names of the individuals taken into custody or say what charges may be filed. The investigation into the burglaries is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.