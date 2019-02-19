SAPD: 16-year-old in custody after leading officers on chase in stolen vehicle

SAN ANTONIO - A 16-year-old boy is in police custody after he led officers on a stolen vehicle chase on the city's West Side, San Antonio police said.

The San Antonio Police Department said it received a call early Tuesday about the stolen vehicle from outside a home on Tampico Street.

The owner of the vehicle said she had left the vehicle running and was attempting to warm it up when someone jumped inside and drove away.

Officers spotted the vehicle and attempted to pull it over, but the driver sped off, police said. The driver hit a utility box and then drove through a chain-link fence just before crashing into a tree near South Laredo and Southwest 19th Street.

Authorities said officers gave chase after the teen got out and ran, eventually getting into a struggle when they caught up to him. Two officers suffered minor injuries, including facial cuts and scrapes, police said. They were both checked out at the scene.

The unnamed teenage suspect was taken into police custody. He now faces a number of charges, including driving a stolen vehicle and assaulting police officers, police said.

