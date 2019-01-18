SAPD: 17-year-old shot in robbery attempt outside NW Side Whataburger

SAN ANTONIO - A 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg during a robbery attempt outside a Northwest Side Whataburger late Thursday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. at the Whataburger located on De Zavala Road near Interstate 10.

According to police, the teen and another person had pulled into the parking lot when a blue Ford sport utility vehicle drove up next to them and tried to rob them. That's when, police say, shots were fired from inside the vehicle and the teen was struck.

Police said the 17-year-old passenger was shot in the leg and was taken to University Hospital for his injuries.

Officers say the suspect vehicle had four men inside but did not give a description.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call. So far no arrests have been made. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

