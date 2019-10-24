SAPD: 19-year-old shot multiple times in altercation outside NE Side home

SAN ANTONIO - A 19-year-old was shot multiple times during an altercation with three men outside a Northeast Side home early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

The shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. in the 5200 block of Woodbrook, not far from Rittiman Road and Loop 410.

According to police, the victim was arguing with the three men when they pulled out guns and fired more than a dozen shots.

Police said the teen, despite being shot five times in his lower extremities, made it back inside the house and called for help.

The victim was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for his injuries.

Authorities say the three assailants fled in an unknown vehicle following the shooting. A description of the men was not given.

