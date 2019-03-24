SAPD: 2 arrested after man confesses to attempted armed robbery

SAN ANTONIO - Two men were arrested after San Antonio police say one of them confessed to an attempted armed robbery at a North Side convenience store.

On Sunday, Justin Monroe and Darnelle Odom, both 22 years old, were seen just after midnight lying on the ground outside a South Side convenience store. They were both dressed in black and wearing ski masks, according to an arrest affidavit.

When they got up, police said officers spotted a silver rifle and a handgun underneath them.

Monroe and Odom were taken into custody after their outfits, along with the firearms, fit the description of the suspects in an attempted armed robbery that happened Jan. 28 at a 7-Eleven convenience store in the 1200 block of West Avenue, according to the affidavit.

A store clerk told police that day that two men entered the 7-Eleven armed with a silver rifle and a black handgun. One of them jumped over the store counter and demanded money, according to the affidavit.

After the store clerk refused to give up any money and pushed a panic alarm, the two suspects took off before police arrived, the affidavit said.

On March 12, San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers released images captured on the store's surveillance footage of the suspects.

Police said Monroe was read his Miranda rights and he confessed to being one of the men seen on the store's surveillance footage during the attempted robbery.

Monroe and Odom are each facing an aggravated robbery charge, a first-degree felony. Their bail has been set at $75,000.

