SAPD: 2 men found shot at far West Side shopping center

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating after two men were dropped off with gunshot wounds at a far West Side shopping center late Wednesday night.

Officers were called just after 11 p.m. to the Alamo Ranch Shopping Center near Loop 1604 and Culebra Road after receiving word of multiple people shot.

According to police, the two men, believed to be in their early 20s, were both found closest to the Scrubs and Beyond store.

One of the men was shot in the arm and the other in the lower back and shoulder, police said.

Both men were taken to University Hospital for their injuries.

Police said neither victim would tell them who dropped them off or why they were shot. Authorities say they do think the shooting happened at a different location.

