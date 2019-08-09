SAPD: 2 men in custody in theft of ATM from South Side credit union

SAN ANTONIO - Two men are in police custody after they tried to steal an ATM machine from a South Side credit union overnight, San Antonio police said Friday.

The incident occurred just after midnight at Security Service Federal Credit Union in the 1430 block of Southeast Military Drive, not far from Roosevelt Avenue and South Presa Street.

According to police, officers received a call from a security company that was monitoring the credit union about an attempted theft with a front-end loader.

Police said officers arrived while the theft was happening and the two men, both believed to be in the mid 20s or early 30s, then tried to flee.

Authorities say the men had pulled the entire ATM completely out of the ground just before running off. After a search of the area, police were able to locate both men and take them into custody.

