SAPD: 2 men sought in connection with West Side robbery, shooting

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for two men who shot and robbed two others on the city's West Side early Friday morning.

The robbery and shooting occurred just before 4 a.m. in the 1600 block of South General McMullen, not far from Wier Avenue and Cupples Road.

According to police, two men were walking toward a Circle K convenience store when two others approached them and demanded their belongings. That's when, police said, the victims gave the men their stuff, but were still fired upon.

One of the victims made their way toward a nearby Taco Bell, but the other wasn't able to run and was found down on the ground at the scene of the shooting, police said.

Authorities said a good Samaritan allowed the victim who was able to move to jump into the back of their truck for safety, before driving him back to the scene to help his friend.

Police said they are actively searching for the two men responsible for the shooting. A description of the attackers, however, was not given.

Both victims were taken taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.