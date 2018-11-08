SAPD: 2 people arrested following chase in stolen vehicle

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrested two people following a chase involving a stolen vehicle that began on the city's West Side and ended several miles away in an H-E-B parking lot.

Police said they were notified by OnStar -- an in-vehicle safety and security system -- that helped them track the stolen vehicle to the H-E-B located in the 18100 block of San Pedro Avenue, which is near Loop 1604 and Highway 281.

A man and a woman were found in the vehicle and, once officers with the San Antonio Police Department pulled up, the man took off, dropping a gun in the process of evading arrest, police said.

The man was eventually taken into custody after instigating a fight with SAPD officers and attempting to pull a knife out, police said.

#BreakingNews on #SanAntonio North Side. Police responded to @OnStar call of stolen car, found it in this parking lot. One suspect dropped his gun, tried to run and fight police. He was found with meth, pills and marijuana. 3 people arrested. pic.twitter.com/2XUvGyAdyn — KSAT Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) November 8, 2018

Upon searching the man, police said the suspect was found in possession of meth, marijuana, needles and tattoo equipment.

Police said investigators are still working the scene and are trying to determine why the two suspects drove to the H-E-B location.

