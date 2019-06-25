SAPD: 2 teens facing charges after crashing car while fleeing from police

SAN ANTONIO - Two teenage boys are facing charges after police said they tried to speed away from a traffic stop but crashed into trees late Monday night.

San Antonio police said officers tried to pull over a silver sedan around 11:35 p.m. Monday on the city's far West Side but it fled from the area.

Officers later found the car wrecked in the 7400 block of Weybridge. The driver had struck a curb and crashed into two trees, according to police.

Police said the two suspects were still in the car and found to have been injured in the crash. They were later taken to a local hospital for treatment.

While officers did not find any active warrants, drugs or weapons, police said they plan to file charges against the pair.

An evading in a motor vehicle report was filed and the case remains under investigation, police said.

The teens' conditions were not provided by officials.

